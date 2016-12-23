22 December 2016

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: UPDF Soldier Remanded Over Rape

By Ruth Anderah

A Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) officer is to spend Christmas in Luzira Prison after court further remanded him over allegations of raping women.

Lieutenant Brain Lusabe attached to Air force Headquarters in Entebbe was on Thursday further remanded by court in Kampala after prosecution led by Ms Jackie Kyasimire informed Court that investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

Lieutenant Lusabe is alleged to have had sexual intercourse with two women without their consent.

Prosecution states that the two black stars officer on two different days, November 4 and 9, 2016 took cover in a dark corner and grabbed the victims as they passed-by his residence on plot 48B along Ntinda-2 road and forced himself on them.

The two women reported the matter to Ntinda Police Station which proceeded to arrest the suspect on rape charges.

City Hall Court Grade one magistrate, Ms Beatrice Kainza further remanded Lieutenant Lusabe to Luzira prison until January 16, 2017 as police conclude their investigations.

