Under watch. King Mumbere escorted by a police officer on arrival at the Jinja Chief Magistrate’s Court.

Kampala — Remanded Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere has been allowed some privileges by the prisons authorities that include access to a personal television set, fridge and a chef who will be in charge of preparing his meals in his Luzira prison cells, Daily Monitor has learnt.

Speaking to this newspaper yesterday, Mr Samuel Muyizzi, one of the defence lawyers of the remanded king said the prisons authorities have substantially complied with the directives of the Jinja Chief Magistrate, Mr John Francis Kaggwa, to have the aforementioned at his disposal.

"He has a television set in his room where he can closely watch news. The fridge, it is us who have delayed to take it there but they have allowed him to have one and anytime he is getting it and the cook too." Mr Muyizzi said.

On December 13, Chief Magistrate Kaggwa, upon the request of defence lawyers, directed prison authorities to allow the omusinga (king) to have a small fridge in his jail cells where he can keep his medicines and to have a cook.

The lawyers submitted that the 64-year old king suffers from hypertension, meaning he takes special medication that needs to be preserved under a given room temperature coupled with a special diet that necessitates a cook to prepare for him special food.

Prisons spokesperson Frank Baine in reaction to this development, said that is according to his lawyer before adding: "The king has a medical doctor attached to him to make sure that nothing happens to him".

In an earlier interview with this newspaper, Mr Baine had said getting a cook for the omusinga was not a unique thing as most of the high profile suspects have had cooks attached to them before emphasising that the same cook must be a fellow inmate from within given that prisons are governed by strict rules.

About the fridge, Mr Baine had said they do not allow sockets inside the prison cells apart from the bulbs that give light in the night.

The king is facing several grave charges such as treason, terrorism, murder and aggravated robbery in connection with the recent joint raid on his palace by the police and army that left more than 100 royal guards and police officers dead. He is jointly charged with more than 150 of his royal guards.

By press time yesterday, it was not clear when Justice Eva Luswata would fix the date to hear his bail application, meaning chances of him spending Christmas in jail are high.