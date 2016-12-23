Uganda Revenue Authority Strikes Off KCB Bank From Tax Portal

The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has struck off KCB Uganda from its portal that allows banks to facilitate the payment of State revenue by the public.

"The general tax paying public is informed that Uganda Revenue Authority has deactivated KCB from the URA portal with effect from the December 21, 2016 pending resolution of key issues," URA said in a notice Thursday posted on its website.

"We therefore urge our valued clients to use the other banks available on the URA portal for payment of taxes. We apologise to all our clients for any inconveniences caused," it added.

URA did not, however, say what the "unresolved issues" with KCB Uganda were.

Talks

In a quick rejoinder in Nairobi, KCB Group, the parent company, confirmed the development saying it was engaged in talks with the Ugandan taxman to resolve the matter.

"KCB Bank Uganda Limited was identified as a garnishee in a court case involving URA and third parties. The Bank acted as garnishee in compliance with an order issued by the court in Kampala," KCB Group's head of corporate and regulatory affairs Judith Sidi Odhiambo told Business Daily in a statement.

"KCB Bank Uganda Limited is actively engaging with URA to facilitate the reactivation of KCB Bank Uganda Limited on the URA portal."

A garnishee is a third party who is served notice by a court to surrender money in settlement of a debt or claim.

Besides Kenya, KCB Group has operations in Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania and South Sudan.

URA partners with several banks to ease the tax payments system.