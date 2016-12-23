22 December 2016

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenyatta Set to Choose 7 Commissioners to Steer General Election

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fred Mukinda

President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to choose seven commissioners who will steer next year's General Election after an independent panel nominated 11 individuals on Thursday.

The President has to select either Mr Tukero ole Kina or Mr Wafula Chebukati to be Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson.

The rest of the commissioners will be picked from a list of nine that includes Zephania Okeyo Aura, Roselyn Kwamboka Akombe, Prof Abdi Guliye, Prof Henry Kizito Okola, Mr Samuel Kimeu, and Dr Paul Kurgat.

Others are Boya Molu, Consolata Nkatha Maina and Margaret Wanjala Mwachanya.

"The nominees emerged as the most suitable and qualified persons. The selection panel is confident that the nominees have the integrity, skills, and knowledge to competently steer the IEBC in discharging its mandate and in particular, ensuring that the 2017 General Election is free, fair, credible and verifiable," said the chairperson of the selection panel, Ms Bernadette Musundi.

In a statement, she assured Kenyans that the nominees underwent rigorous interviews and their selection was "free, fair and transparent".

During interviews, applicants were assessed on academic and professional qualifications, leadership and integrity skills among other qualities.

The interviews were conducted between December 1 and 20.

The nine-member selection panel was also under pressure to ensure nominees have no known political leaning, are of unquestionable integrity, coupled with the balance of regional representation.

The new team will have a full in-tray once they assume office, including the expected audit of the voter register as well as registering new voters.

Their predecessors were forced out of office in a political deal negotiated between the ruling Jubilee coalition and the opposition Cord.

Kenya

Woman Forced to Leave for Births Loses 5 Babies

A woman in Bahati village in Taita Taveta County is mourning the death of her five newborn babies after they died in a… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.