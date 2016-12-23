Nigeria: Digital Switchover - a Vista of Opportunities Opened to Media Owners - Ramalan

The executive chairman, Liberty TV and Radio, Kaduna, Dr Ahmed Tijjani Ramalan has said the digital switchover has opened a vista of opportunities to media buyers and viewers alike .

Speaking during the launching of the Digital switch over ( DSO) in Abuja ,he said Nigerians can now have access to a wide range of television content with high quality output.

According to him, Liberty Television is among the pioneered channels launched in Jos, Plateau State on stream last year broadcasting in both Hausa and English languages, satisfying viewers across the Hausa linguistic communities of Nigeria, West and central Africa including Sudan.

"The landmark event today has opened a vista of opportunities to media buyers and viewers alike to have a wide range of television content with high quality output " He said.

He pointed out that liberty television platform has been adjudged the leading news and current affairs power house in Northern Nigeria.

Ramalan added;As the Nigeria's broadcast industry records this significant mileage,we are very much pleased to be part of the milestone as one of the national TV station listed for the switch over from analogue to digital television in Nigeria.