Botswana: Heavy Rains Expected Over Christmas

Gaborone — The Department of Meteorological Services has warned of heavy rains, winds and lightening from Christmas eve to boxing day.

A press release from the department states that heavy falls of 50mm or more in 24-hour period are expected over Ngamiland, Ghanzi, Kgalagadi, Southern, South East, Kgatleng, Kweneng and north Central districts with a possibility of flooding over some areas.

Possible impacts might include damage to crops, livestock and an inconvenience to daily lives, therefore members of the public are advised to take necessary precautions, the release states.

Meteorological services will be monitoring the conditions and update the public accordingly.

Source: DailyNews Online