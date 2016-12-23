23 December 2016

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Heavy Rains Expected Over Christmas

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dailynews Online

Gaborone — The Department of Meteorological Services has warned of heavy rains, winds and lightening from Christmas eve to boxing day.

A press release from the department states that heavy falls of 50mm or more in 24-hour period are expected over Ngamiland, Ghanzi, Kgalagadi, Southern, South East, Kgatleng, Kweneng and north Central districts with a possibility of flooding over some areas.

Possible impacts might include damage to crops, livestock and an inconvenience to daily lives, therefore members of the public are advised to take necessary precautions, the release states.

Meteorological services will be monitoring the conditions and update the public accordingly.

Source: DailyNews Online

Botswana

Soccer - Rollers Face Madagascar Test

BTC Premiership champions, Township Rollers, will face Madagascar club, Caisse Nationale de Prevoyance Sociale (CNaPS)… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.