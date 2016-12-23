Nigeria: West African Muslim Youth Gather in Gombe

Over 7000 Muslim youth from across West Africa on Thursday began arriving a camp in Gombe, north-east Nigeria for a 5-day seminar on providing first aid and other humanitarian services to victims of accidents and communal clashes.

The event, at Government Science Secondary School, Gombe, was organised by the First Aid Group of the Jama'atu Izalatul Bid'ah Waiqamatis Sunnah, JIBWIS.

It is expected to draw Muslim youth from across Nigeria as well as from Ghana, Niger, Togo, Burkina Faso and Benin Republic.

The National Director of the group, Mustapha Sitti, after declaring the seminar open on Thursday, said it was geared towards instilling knowledge and discipline in the youth, in accordance to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

"The essence of this camping is to educate our members, the First Aid Group of JIBWIS from within the country and beyond, on humanitarian services and how to manage situations," Mr. Sitti told journalists at the event.

He described the theme of the seminar, "Contribution of First Aiders towards Self-reliance and Economic Development" as apt. He said notable Islamic scholars would deliver a series of lectures at the seminar.

Also speaking, the National Secretary of JIBWIS, Kabiru Gombe, described the seminar as unprecedented as "the turnout of participants from both within and outside the country has superseded previous similar events."

He expressed delight that Gombe was able to host Muslim youth from across the West African sub region, urging them to use the opportunity to acquire the desired knowledge and training.

The First Aid Group is the humanitarian arm of JIBWIS and has record of providing first aid to victims of accidents as well as communal clashes.

The 5-day event would consist of lecture series, physical exercises as well as training on rudiments of first aid.