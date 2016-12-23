Botswana: 'Strategise Now'

Gaborone — It is critical for government employees to introspect and strategise at this time of the year in order to improve on initiatives for the new calendar.

Speaking during the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development end of year team building exercise recently, Assistant Minister Botlogile Tshireletso said, "I have noted with appreciation strides that the ministry has attained in the year 2016, the year that our nation was celebrating its 50 years of independence".

Ms Tshireletso also commended employees of her ministry for their efforts in service delivery, noting that the ministry would continue to live up to the public expectations as it is 'the people's ministry'.

She, however, cautioned on critical issues, which she said were still a course for concern such as HIV/AIDS, road traffic accidents, alcohol and substance abuse, especially that the festive season is characterised by a lot of movement to different places.

Giving word of encouragement, Mr Frans Van Der Westhuizen, also Assistant Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, said employees should take care of themselves during Christmas and New Year's holidays so that they come back refreshed.

He said refreshed mindset and spirit means people can start working on a higher note, hence deliver well at work, encouraging them to keep up team spirit.

The event included exchanging of gifts and different messages among employees.

Source : BOPA