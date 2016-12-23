22 December 2016

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Gor Mahia in Talks With Jean-Baptiste Mugiraneza

By Isaac Swila

Kenyan Premier League giants Gor Mahia are in talks with Rwandan international midfielder Jean-Baptiste Mugiraneza with the aim of signing the former Azam SC midfielder, Daily Nation Sport has learnt.

Daily Nation Sport has reliably learnt that the combative midfielder flew into the country on Wednesday and held talks with the K'Ogalo leadership over the possibility of joining the 15-time Kenyan champions.

Gor have been long term admirers of the lanky midfielder who also fits the bill in a box-to-box role and it seems K'Ogalo could finally land their man.

Last December, Gor tried to sign the midfielder who has also previously turned out for SC Kiyovu Sports in his native country but he opted instead to join Tanzanian moneybags and Cecafa Club Championship champions Azam.

Club chairman Ambrose Rachier on Thursday said they are hopeful of reaching a deal with the 25-year-old.

"We are talking with him. He came to Nairobi yesterday (Wednesday) and he should board an evening (Thursday) flight back to Rwanda. We are exploring ways of bringing him aboard," he said.

"We are very hopeful. Discussions are at advanced stage. We are also talking to a few young players who could be the next Marcelo. That (going for young talent) is our new recruitment policy."

Should Baptiste join Gor, it will add to the growing number of Rwandan internationals at the club. Gor already have in their ranks Abouba Sibomana, Jacques Tuyisenge and Meddie Kagere -all Rwandese - and this could play a crucial role in not only luring Mugiraneza but also helping him settle at the club.

