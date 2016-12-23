Kenya: Style Up, Sunday Oliseh Tells Harambee Stars

Kenya has to first identify, rehearse and perfect a particular playing style, to stand a better chance of securing qualification to the 2022 World Cup, Nigerian legend Sunday Oliseh has advised.

The 42-year-old former African and Olympic champion spoke on Thursday in an exclusive interview with NTV when he paid a courtesy call at Nation Centre.

The former Borussia Dortmund, FC Cologne and VFL Bochum midfielder is in the country courtesy of Pay TV channel StarTimes specifically to help promote Germany's top flight football league, the Bundesliga, whose select matches are aired on NTV each weekend.

The respected ex-footballer on Thursday conducted coaching clinics for some 80 youngsters and 24 coaches in Nairobi and later described the players as possessing "immense" talents.

"The technical team and administrators need to sit down and decide (how the national team will play). From what I have seen, there is no identity. Is (playing style) it possession football, direct, or a mixture of both?" said Oliseh, who as a coach, helped Nigeria qualify for the 2016 Africa Nations Championship in Rwanda.

"Football is not just about individual talents, so Kenya will have to start planning now for these tournaments."

"Many European countries already have a team in place and are busy fine tuning it. There is no way we can defeat them if we take a year and someone takes eight years to prepare for something."

On which team is likely to win this year's Bundesliga title, Oliseh tipped current table toppers Bayern Munich to hold off the stiff challenge currently fronted by newly promoted RB Leipzig.

"Bayern are the stronger of the two teams, they have the experience and the money. These ingredients are crucial for any time to win a Championship. That's what I believe will happen. But then my head is vouching for Leipzig because they have really impressed me," Oliseh added.

The Delta State-born Oliseh also described compatriot Rashidi Yekini (now deceased) as the best ever striker he has played with, whilst describing Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama as a strong player who possess a "you won't stop me" attitude.