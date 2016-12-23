Kenya: Strokeplay Back at Nyali Golf Club After 13 Years

The Kenya Amateur Strokeplay Championship returns to Nyali Golf and Country Club Mombasa after a 13-year absence.

The last time the country's only 72-hole Strokeplay competition was held at the par 71 Nyali course was in 2004 when Kopan Timbe, then based at Muthaiga Golf Club, emerged the winner.

Since the event was started in 1978 in memory of the late President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, it has been moving between the 18-hole courses in Nairobi and Thika, save for 1998 when it was held at Nyali Golf Club and Country Club for the first time and won by Nyanza's Raju Virdee.

Captain Kelli Muindi said yesterday that Nyali was ready to welcome back the Strokeplay Championship.

"Having hosted a successful Nyali Open, which is the grand finale of the season, we are ready to host the country's only 72-hole Strokeplay Championship.

"Our course is always ready for any major event being it an amateur or professional," said Muindi.

According to the 2017 Kenya Amateur Championship Golf series calendar, formerly Golfer Of The Year (Goty), released by the Kenya Golf Union (KGU), the other major event, the Kenya Amateur Matchplay Championship will be held at Karen Country Club though the dates are yet to be confirmed.

Also included are events such as the Barclays Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club from March 22 to 26, the Africa Region Five (formerly Africa Zone Six) in Zambia in April.

Also listed are the East Africa Challenge Cup whose venue or hosting country is yet to be confirmed, and the Africa Amateur Golf Team Championship whose venue is also yet to be a confirmed.

As usual, the national calendar begins with the 54-hole Sigona Bowl championship at Sigona from January 14, to be followed by the Mount Kenya Championship and Muthaiga Open on February 4 and 5 and February 18 to 19.

CALENDER

Windsor Classic (March 10 -11), Winston Churchill Cup (April 29-30) at Thika, Trans Nzoia Open in Kitale (May 14-15), Coronation Cup in Nakuru (June 3-4), Limuru Open (July 1-2), Coast Open (July 22-23), Kabete Open (August 5-6), Railway Invitational (August 15-16), Nyanza Open in Kisumu (August 26-27), Karen Challenge (September 2-3)

Teafields Trophy, Kericho (September 16-17), Kenya Amateur Strokeplay Championship (October 20-22), holManchester Salver, Eldoret (November 4-5), Uhuru Shield, Royal (December 2-3) and the Nyali Open (December 9-10).