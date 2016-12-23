South Africa: Car Crashes Into Durban Court After Fatal Shooting

Police are investigating a case of murder after a businessman, who was shot and killed after getting cash from a bank, crashed into the Durban Magistrate's Court property at high speed.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the 50-year-old man was on Thursday afternoon withdrawing money from a nearby bank when he was attacked by three suspects in a Hyundai i20.

"They allegedly shot him and his vehicle crashed (in)to the wall at the Somtseu Road."

Gwala said a case of murder was opened at Durban Central SAPS.

She warned members of the public not to carry large amounts of cash.

"They must consider options that are lower risk like to carry as little cash as possible and consider making use of cellphone banking and internet transfers to pay accounts or ATMs to do the banking."

Gwala added that police were appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to contact our Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

A man was shot and killed allegedly after leaving Al-Baraka bank a short while ago. He drove through a wall at Durban Magistrates @News24 pic.twitter.com/RsngBopg6l-- Kaveel Singh (@kaveels) December 22, 2016.

