Nigeria: Expect Positive Impact From Mining By January 2017 - Fayemi

The minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, says beginning from January 2017, he expects to start seeing the positive impact of investment in terms of increased revenue generation in the nation's mining sector.

Speaking during the commissioning of surveillance vehicles procured by the ministry for mines officers across the country, the minister noted that Nigerians would see a drastic reduction in the number of illegal mining incidences, fewer cases of conflicts arising from mining activities, and timely rendering of periodic reports of mining activities from respective field stations.

On the commissioned vehicles, he stated that the fleet cost government about N322 million, which is no small expenditure in view of competing priorities.

The minister said: "The execution of this vehicle procurement project is a clear demonstration of the commitment of this administration to our strategic goal of repositioning the mining sector for greater productivity.

"One of our objectives is to strengthen our ministry with the requisite capacity and capabilities to deliver on our mandate to effectively regulate the sector," he added.

He said the purchase of the vehicles had successfully addressed the challenge of the absence of logistical support for field operations of the technical departments of the ministry, noting that the progress would result in scaling up the capacity of the departments for effective discharge of their statutory duties and functions.

The commissioning was witnessed by the minister of state, Hon. Abubakar Bawa Bwari, the permanent secretary of the ministry, Mr. Mohammed Abbas; wife of Kebbi State governor, Hajiya Zainab Atik Bagudu; and Zamfara State commissioner for Commerce, Hajiya Fatima Umaru Shinkafi.