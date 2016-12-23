22 December 2016

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: 9 Naivasha Tragedy Bodies Yet to Be Identified

By Judie Kaberia

Nairobi — A total of 30 bodies had been identified by Thursday following the Naivasha Highway fire tragedy that left 43 people two weeks ago.

National Operations Centre Director Retired Col Nathaniel Kigotho said nine more bodies were yet to be identified.

"Up to now we have managed to get results from the government chemist. They have given us a total of 30 individuals whose samples have been matched with the victims and those of family members that gave their samples," he told journalists at the Chiromo Mortuary.

He urged relatives who had not yet received details of their loved ones to visit the mortuary from Friday to check the list of the 30 who had been identified.

He however, regretted that most of the bodies were burnt beyond recognition making it hard to still identify nine of the 39 bodies.

"We are still struggling to get results from the Government Chemist because of the nature of the burns and the way the samples were taken. We would urge for patience for those who find that the results of their relatives are not yet out," he pleaded.

Kigotho further appealed to relatives who had not submitted their DNA samples or those whose bodies had not been identified by Thursday to submit toothbrushes or shavers of the deceased to help in the identification process of the nine bodies.

At the same time, relatives of the 10 General Service Unit (GSU) officers who died in the tragedy were advised to check their details at the Kenyatta University Mortuary.

