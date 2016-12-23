22 December 2016

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Gor Launches Lottery to Fund Club Programmes

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Kenyan Premier League giants Gor Mahia has started a lottery as an income generating venture.

Goma Lotto is a mobile based lottery that will be used to raise funds to meet the club's financial obligations in funding its projects and programmes.

"Two years ago we sought to acquire the license from the Betting Board and we commissioned a company to offer the services because we don't have the capacity to run the project," Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier announced on Thursday during the launch.

Rachier said the club has an ambitious plan of building a club house, construction of its own stadium, setting up a youth football academy and meeting the club's players welfare including a medical scheme.

He said proceeds from the lottery will also be used to develop youth football development programmes countrywide of various clubs, counties, youth academies and schools.

"The development of Kenya's youth projects include investment into youth group activities and businesses," Goma Lotto CEO, Dorothy Liech said.

Rachier stated that their first priority is build a stadium and have already identified a seven acre plot and will be doing ground breaking of its construction in May next year.

A bus is at stake in the Goma Lotto's first grand draw to be held after three months where all entries will be entered into the draw.

Goma Lotto will compete against other lotteries which include the Kenya Charity Sweepstakes, Lotto and Sportpesa's Pambazuka National Lottery.

Dorothy said Goma lotto has the best odds with draws taking place every 30 minutes between 6:30am and 9:30pm.

The minimum bet is Sh20 and one is entitled to win 300 times of the bet and is eligible to members of the public aged as from 18 years and over.

To start you, SMS win to 29055, and then follow instructions that you will receive for a chance to win.

Kenya

Woman Forced to Leave for Births Loses 5 Babies

A woman in Bahati village in Taita Taveta County is mourning the death of her five newborn babies after they died in a… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.