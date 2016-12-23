Nigeria: Govt Hails Ogunlesi's Appointment By Trump

The Federal Government has hailed the appointment of Mr. Bayo Ogunlesi by the President-elect of the U.S. Mr. Donald Trump.The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York that Ogunlesi's appointment as an economic adviser was a smart move.

Onyeama described him as an outstanding professional who has accomplished a lot in business.

He said: "Trump was very wise to have appointed Ogunlesi. It is almost paradoxical that it is the U.S. rather, than Nigeria that would be benefiting from his amazing talents. But the U.S. will certainly need the support of people of his caliber.

He expressed the hope that with Ogunlesi in the U.S. cabinet, Nigeria and Africa would benefit in the regime's policies.Ogunlesi, 63, is the chairman of Global Infrastructure Partners, a private equity firm and one of Fortune 500 companies.He is the only African nominated in Trump's 16-member economic advisory team.

