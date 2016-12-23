22 December 2016

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Alshabab Holds Five Elders Involved in Elections

Tagged:

Related Topics

Alshabaab affiliated media on Thursday displayed photos of 5 elders held by the group for participation in the ongoing Somalia elections.

The 5 elders are said to have been the elders involved th selection of Mps in Galmudug capital Adado .

Alshabaab did not give details of where the 5 were captured but Radio Dalsan has learnt that the incident occured at the coastal city of Harardheere which is under the groups control .

Alshabaab forced the elders to declare the Islamic Shahada before "forgiving" them for their participation in the elections

This is the first time that Alshabaab has taken hostage persons linked to the ongoing elections.

Radio Dalsan had a minth ago aired and published on the danger that may face elders from the militant group which still controls parts of rural Somalia

Somalia

Clerics Warn Women Against Playing Basketball

A group of an influential Somali clerics have warned women against playing basketball, describing it as,… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.