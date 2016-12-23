Somalia: Alshabab Holds Five Elders Involved in Elections

Alshabaab affiliated media on Thursday displayed photos of 5 elders held by the group for participation in the ongoing Somalia elections.

The 5 elders are said to have been the elders involved th selection of Mps in Galmudug capital Adado .

Alshabaab did not give details of where the 5 were captured but Radio Dalsan has learnt that the incident occured at the coastal city of Harardheere which is under the groups control .

Alshabaab forced the elders to declare the Islamic Shahada before "forgiving" them for their participation in the elections

This is the first time that Alshabaab has taken hostage persons linked to the ongoing elections.

Radio Dalsan had a minth ago aired and published on the danger that may face elders from the militant group which still controls parts of rural Somalia