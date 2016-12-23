Africa: Ghandour Receives Chinese Envoy to Africa

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour received in his office on Thursday, with the Chinese envoy to Africa, Zhong Jianhua. The Meeting discussed bilateral relations and joint cooperation under framework of strategic partnership between two countries in all fields.

The two sides stressed importance of consultation and coordination in speeding up implementation of projects agreed upon. The meeting tackled the situations in South Sudan, what could be [resented by Khartoum and Beijing for restoring peace and stability there.

Ghandour affirmed readiness of Sudan to do it can to achieve that goal stemming from the fact there is would be no peace in Sudan without realizing peace in the South Sudan.

Jianhua underlined the two countries shareds identical views over situation in the South Sudan, hoping that the coming term witness more coordination between two countries to achieve stability and security in that country whose peole have long suffered from war.