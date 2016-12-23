Sudan: Shortages Remain After 'Toll Gates' Removed From Darfur Road Link

Deribat — Residents of Deribat and the surrounding villages in East Jebel Marra complain of food and fuel shortages, as a result of closure of the vital main road from the South Darfur capital of Nyala to the North Darfur capital of El Fasher.

Traffic has been blocked at Deribat by militant herders for more than three weeks.

Conflicting reports have reached Radio Dabanga that the road has partially re-opened. Three vehicles reportedly arrived in Deribat two days ago. However, callers from the area say that the road was still blocked by herders yesterday.

The roadblocks were set up by herders who demanded the residents of Kator area in East Jebel Marra return camels and cows claimed to have been stolen in the area three weeks ago. More than 49 'toll gates' were reportedly set-up, many using felled trees. The herders then imposed a transit fee ranging from SDG20 ($3) to SDG500 ($75) for travel buses and commercial and private vehicles.

On Wednesday the government of South Darfur announced that the gates have been removed and burned.

In a press statement on Tuesday, the commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Hemety, said that "the problem of the closure of the road has been contained."

Gen. Hamety warned that anyone caught establishing a gate to forcibly collect fees from the citizens will be imprisoned for a year.