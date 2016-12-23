Sudan: Student Detained Again After North Kordofan Arson

Umdum Haj Ahmed — Student Mohamed Hamid of Umdum Haj Ahmed locality in North Kordofan has been re-detained by agents of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) on Sunday.

Hamid was previously detained last week, and taken to the NISS headquarters in El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan.

His arrest sparked a protest by residents of the locality, who torched the offices of the locality's executive director, the financial department, the administration, and the engineering department on Saturday afternoon.

Hamid was released following the action, but re-detained by NISS agents on Sunday. He was initially taken to El Obeid and then to the NISS detention facility in Bahri in Khartoum state.