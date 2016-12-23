22 December 2016

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmoud Receives Mubarak Al-Fadil

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid, received in his office at the Republican Palace the leading figure of the Umma Party, Mubarak Al-Fadil, and discussed the efforts for implementing the national dialogue's outcome, the process for realizing peace, convincing the refusing parties to join the national dialogue and the consultations with the international and regional communities.

In a press statement after the meeting, Al-Fadil said that he expressed at the meeting the opinion of the Umma Party on the requirements for realization of peace, the dialogue with the rejecting parties and ways to benefit from the regional and international issues.

He hoped that the new year will witness completing the national accord and the reconciliation and formation of the accord government which will implement the national dialogue's outcome and work for achieving peace and stability.

