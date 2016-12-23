22 December 2016

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Farah Abdulkadir Responds to Electoral Fraud Charges

Tagged:

Related Topics

The former Somali justice minister Farah Abdulkadir said in a Facebook post that he is going to open talks with his clan elders who accused him of fraud in the election of their parliamentary seat.

Using a photo-shopped picture, the former justice minister said he has retained his lower house seat after competing with his main rival candidate who is named Osman Sheikh Mohamed Qooh.

Mr Farah was accused of hijacking the lower house seat of Reer Aw-Hassan clan during the recent election held in Jowhar town after deleting the legal delegates and replacing them with new ones.

"I went back to my hotel room after realizing that Farah Abdulkadir has brought delegates from Mogadishu to vote for him in the lower house parliamentary election in Jowhar," Qooh said.

The state-level electoral commission of Hir-Shabelle has learnt that Farah Abdulkadir has been elected in corruption and did not retain the seat in free and fair voting.

Somalia

Clerics Warn Women Against Playing Basketball

A group of an influential Somali clerics have warned women against playing basketball, describing it as,… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.