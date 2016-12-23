Somalia: Farah Abdulkadir Responds to Electoral Fraud Charges

The former Somali justice minister Farah Abdulkadir said in a Facebook post that he is going to open talks with his clan elders who accused him of fraud in the election of their parliamentary seat.

Using a photo-shopped picture, the former justice minister said he has retained his lower house seat after competing with his main rival candidate who is named Osman Sheikh Mohamed Qooh.

Mr Farah was accused of hijacking the lower house seat of Reer Aw-Hassan clan during the recent election held in Jowhar town after deleting the legal delegates and replacing them with new ones.

"I went back to my hotel room after realizing that Farah Abdulkadir has brought delegates from Mogadishu to vote for him in the lower house parliamentary election in Jowhar," Qooh said.

The state-level electoral commission of Hir-Shabelle has learnt that Farah Abdulkadir has been elected in corruption and did not retain the seat in free and fair voting.