Somalia: Al Shabaab Captures Election Delegates From Central of Somalia

Somalia's armed group al shabaab says it has captured seven Somali delegates who participated in the Lower House election in Adado the interim capital of Galmudug state.

The group displayed the elders in Barire district in lower shabelle region in southern of Somalia.

The pictures show elders detained in a room covered with symbol, banners and flags of the militant group and they requested amnesty form the group.

There are commend from the Somali government and Galmudug state about the detention.

Delegates in the ongoing Somalia elections have demanded for government protection after allegedly receiving death threats from the Somali militant group Alshabaab.

In an exlusive by Radio Dalsan's investigative team several delegates interviewed claimed that their lives were in danger and that they feared being targeted by Alshabaab.

But speaking to Radio Dalsan a police official in Mogadishu said they will pick up the matter seriously

"We will investigate those claims and the delagates have to come forward and report any threat" Inspector Ahmed Hussein of the Somalia National Police Force told Radio Dalsan

" Our duty is to protect them" he added

The militant group of Al shabaab has already vowed that they will hunt everyone who taken part the ongoing election in Somalia.