Zambia: Black Mountain to Be Handed to Rightful Owner

VICE President Inonge Wina has said the Government will hand over the infamous Copper-slug commonly known as the 'Black Mountain' in Kitwe on the Copperbelt to the rightful owner after determination by the courts of law.

Ms Wina, however, said that a portion of the black mountain was being negotiated for by the Government in order for it to be given to the local youths as an empowerment scheme.

She said the portion of the black mountain that could be handed over to the youths was a section being owned by Government through the ZCCM-Investment Holdings.

"At the moment, there is no mining activity supposed to take place to prevent accidents happenings," she said.

The Vice President said this in Parliament on Thursday night in response to concerns from some Members of Parliament (MPs) on the ownership of the black mountain during the budgetary debates for the 10 provinces across the country.

Ms Wina cited the Copperbelt as being one of the provinces with the need to translate activities into benefits for the local people through enhanced service delivery.

Patriotic Front (PF) Nkana MP Alexander Chiteme, earlier in his debate, called for the Government's intervention over the ownership of the black mountain.

Mr Chiteme said the residents of Kitwe had for many years suffered intimidation at the hands of the local copper dealers commonly known as 'Jerabos' over the black mountain.

Sioma Independent MP Mbololwa Subulwa said Western province was endowed with valuable natural resources as such there was need to explore them to help create employment opportunities to continue

uplifting the welfare of the local people.

Ms Subulwa cited tourism, fisheries and agriculture as some of the key economic sectors that could be developed in that province in addition to empowering the Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs).

"I strongly believe that Government can still do more to take development to Western province like the Mongu-Kalabo road which is enhancing economic activities," she said.

PF Vubwi MP Margaret Miti hailed Government for delivering unprecedented development citing massive infrastructure projects being implemented in her constituency.