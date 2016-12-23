The coach of the Algerian football team Georges Leekens revealed Thursday, a list of 31 pre-selected players ahead of the 2017 African Cup of Nations (CAN) in Gabon, which includes four new players and the return of four others.

Defenders Ayoub Azzi (MC Alger), Mohamed Benyahia (USM Alger), Mokhtar Belkhiter (Club africain of Tunis) and striker Idriss Saadi (Courtrai, Belgium), are included in this pre-list for the first time.

For their part, Djamel Mesbah (Crotone, Italy), Rabie Meftah (USM Alger), Ramy Bensebaïni (Rennes, France) and Ishak Belfodil (Standard Liège, Belgium) are back among the pre-selected players.

The team's technical manager reiterated his trust in the same group, who played the first two games of the World Cup qualifiers, except for Mehdi Tahrat (Angers, France) and Sofiane Hanni (Anderlecht, Belgium), who are not among the pre-selected for the Gabon rendez-vous (14 January- 5 February 2017).

This team will be reduced to 23 players, who will start a training camp on 2nd January in Sidi Moussa (Algiers) before going to Gabon on the 12th of the same month.

In this African Cup, Algeria will play in Group B alongside Zimbabwe, Tunisia, and Senegal.

List of players:

Goalkeepers: Malik Asselah (JS Kabylie), Rais M'Bolhi (Antalyaspor, Turkey), Chemseddine Rahmani (MO Bejaia)

Defenders : Azzi Ayoub (MC Alger), Belkaroui Hichem (ES Tunis, Tunisia), Bensebaïni Ramy (Rennes, France), Mohamed Benyahia (USM Alger), Bentaïba Cadamuro (Servette Genève, Switzerland), Ferhani Houari (JS Kabylie), Fawzi Ghoulam (Naples, Italy), Aïssa Mandi (Betis Seville, Spain), Carl Medjani (Leganes, Spain), Rabie Meftah (USM Alger), Djamel Mesbah (Crotone, Italy).

Midfielders : Mehdi Abeïd (Dijon, France), Benaceur Smaïl (Arsenal, Angleterre), Nabil Bentaleb (Schalke 04, Allemagne), Yacine Brahimi (FC Porto, Portugal), Sofiane Feghouli (West Ham, Angleterre), Rachid Ghezzal (Lyon, France), Adlene Guedioura (Watford, Angleterre), Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City, Angleterre), Adam Ounas (Bordeaux, France), Saphir Taïder (Bologne, Italie).

Strikers: Ishak Belfodil (Standard Liege, Belgium), Yassine Benzia (Lille, France), Baghdad Bounedjah (Al Sadd, Qatar), Idriss Saadi (Courtrai, Belgium), Islam Slimani (Leicester City, England), Hilal Larbi Soudani (Dinamo Zagreb, Croatia).