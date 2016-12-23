22 December 2016

Kenya: President Kenyatta Gives Award to Dedan Kimathi's Widow

Photo: wikipedia.org
Statue of Dedan Kimathi.
President Uhuru Kenyatta today presented an award to honour Ms Mukami Elois Kimathi.

Ms Mukami, the widow of freedom hero Field Marshall Dedan Kimathi, was awarded the Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear for the role she played in the independence war.

Also presented with a similar award was Ms Fatuma Mohamed Hirsi, a peacemaker from Wajir County.

President Kenyatta, who was joined by Deputy President William Ruto at the function at State House, told Ms Mukami and Ms Fatuma that Kenya was proud of them.

"Mama Mukami, thank you for the role you played in our independence war. And thank you Mama Fatuma for fostering peace between our communities," said the President.

The President also presented awards to Cabinet Secretary Dr Cleopa Mailu (Elder of the Golden Heart) and Mr Ogeto Kennedy Nyabuti (Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear).

Mr Ogetto, an advocate, is a member of the Kenya Ports Authority and former chairman of the Anti-Money Laundering Advisory Board.

President Kenyatta also gave a posthumous decoration to the late Njiru Stephen Kimemia.

