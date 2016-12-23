Uganda: Minister Calls for Tough Measures Against Defilers

Namutumba — Security minister Henry Tumukunde has directed police in Namutumba District to arrest defilers in an effort to reduce the vice.

The minister said defilers have contributed to the growing school dropout rate in the district yet many are not arrested because they have the money to bribe security personnel.

"We want the culprits arrested and prosecuted because they are abusing our children," said the minister.

He decried the high rate gender-based violence in Busoga characterised by defilement and rape cases.

"There must be a follow up of all defilement and rape cases, which are reported to police and to courts of law so that these culprits can serve as an example to the rest," he said.

Speaking at a fundraising ceremony at St Luke Church of Uganda at Bukonte Primary School, Bukonte village, Nsinze Sub-county at the weekend, Gen Tumukunde tasked the Resident District Commissioner, Mr Madoi Eleja, to work hand in hand with police to arrest the defilers. He pledged Shs6 million towards the construction and completion of the church.

Statistics

Police statistics show that 2,233 girls were defiled in Bugisu and Bukeddi sub-regions in 2011, the highest figure ever recorded in the sub-regions. According to police, out of the 2,233 cases recorded, 1,572 cases are still under inquiry, 308 cases were taken to court where 123 were convicted and three were dismissed.