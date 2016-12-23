Rwanda: Minister Nyirasafari Inaugurates Houses Constructed for GBV, Child Abuse Victims

The Minister for Gender and Family Promotion, Esperance Nyirasafari, yesterday, officially inaugurated four houses constructed for the vulnerable victims of Gender Based Violence and Child Abuse.

The fully-equipped houses were constructed in Kayonza, Kamonyi, Gatsibo and Nyamagabe districts, by Rwanda National Police (RNP) in partnership with the Royal Netherlands Embassy and One UN Rwanda.

Each three-bedroom house consists of a separate kitchen, toilet and a water tank.

The beneficiaries are mainly mothers who gave birth out of either defilement or rape.

The support is part of the human security initiatives that aims at supporting the country's development programmes and Isange One Stop Centre's aftercare programme for victims.

Isange offers free medical, psycho-socio and legal services to victims of GBV and child abuse.

The official handover ceremony of the houses was held in Kayonza, where the minister called for "ownership" against human rights violations of GBV and child abuse.

The event held in Kawangire Cell of Rukara Sector was also attended by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Emmanuel K. Gasana, the Governor of the Eastern Province, Judith Kazaire and the Chief Gender Monitor, Rose Rwabuhihi.

"The Government of Rwanda has a solid foundation that every Rwandan should build on by fighting barriers to development like GBV and child abuse," Minister Nyirasafari said.

She noted that such support is meant to give hope to the victims, but noted that the biggest part is the moral support that communities should accord to them as well.

Protection and promotion of the rights of the vulnerable, she said, is equally an obligation of everyone by breaking silence on such violations to "facilitate justice and set a precedent."

Minister Nyirasafari also hinted on the issue of parents who abandon their parental obligations, saying it also amounts to a crime.

The minister further called upon the residents of the Eastern Province to seek and utilise the services of Isange One Stop Centres which were established in each of the seven districts in the region.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Emmanuel K. Gasana noted that GBV and child abuse are among the five leading high impact crimes in Rwanda alongside abuse of drugs and theft.

"This is part of the campaign to detect, fight and prevent such crimes, give hope to the victims and prosecute culprits," he said.

He noted that such abuses are approached as both a security and development issue.

"The future of this country depends on what we do today jointly to build a resourceful generation...free from all sorts of abuses and drugs and ensuring that criminals face justice," he said.

The Police Chief warned of "severe consequences" to those who commit human rights violations or otherwise attempt to revenge on those whom they offended which led to their imprisonment.

Governor Kazaire noted that the region is actively engaged in awareness against GBV, child abuse and drug abuse, the leading crimes in the province.

Similar inaugurations and handover of the houses to the beneficiaries were held concurrently in the three other districts.