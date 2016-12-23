Uganda: Banana Project Boss Summoned Over Contracts

Bushenyi — The director of the Presidential Initiative on Banana Industrial Development (PIBID) was on Wednesday set to appear before the Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) of Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development.

This follows summons by the Labour commissioner to answer allegations of unfair termination of ex-employees' contracts at the banana project in Bushenyi and Kampala secretariat.

According to the letter signed by Ms Nuliyati Nabiwande for the Labour commissioner, which Daily Monitor has seen, the summoning of Ms Dr Florence Isabirye Muranga is in reference to the labour complaint filed with the EOC under ref. No EOC/CR/124/2016 by Ms Ida Ntege, the former PIBID board secretary and eight other ex-employees.

Allegations

It is alleged that Ms Muranga, the director of the banana project located in Bushenyi District, unfairly terminated the employees' contracts without following the required procedure.

"The purpose of this letter is to invite you for a mediation meeting on December 21, at 10am in the office of the undersigned," the letter reads in part.

The complainants

In July 2016, Ms Ida Ntege and eight other former employees of the banana project filed complaints against their former boss accusing her of unfair termination of their contracts and denial of their terminal benefits.

Accusations

The complainants claim that they were denied rights and benefits, including annual leave, over-time and responsibility allowances, gratuity, relocation allowances, health insurance, safari day allowance, termination certificate, staff contribution towards wedding, per diem, out of pocket allowance as justified by the Uganda Employment Act 2008 and the PIBID human resource manual.

Earlier , the complainants were accusing EOC of taking long to attend to their plight.

The crisis

