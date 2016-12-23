22 December 2016

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Harambee Stars End Year at Position 89 in FIFA Rankings

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Chris Omollo/Daily Nation
Harambee Stars Michael Olunga (left) vies for the ball with teammate David Owino during a training session at Safaricom Stadium, Kasarani.
By David Kwalimwa

The national men's football team will end the year in position 89, as confirmed by the latest Fifa rankings released on Thursday.

Harambee Stars have maintained this position over the last month.

This position is a slight improvement to the 101st position the national team held on the 208-nation table at the start of the year.

"That is a more decent position," Stars striker Jesse Were said.

"There is room for improvement and that is what we will work on next year especially with the (2019) Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers coming up."

The improvement in ratings is a direct indication of how Stars fared this year, under the guidance of coach Stanley Okumbi.

First, the team was tossed out of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers following back to back losses to Guinea Bissau in Bissau and Nairobi.

But then, the side recovered to put up an eight-match unbeaten streak, headlined by wins over the Republic of Congo (Cup of Nations qualifier) and Democratic Republic of Congo (friendly), and an away draw to Zambia in another qualifier.

In the Cecafa region, Kenya is second to Africa Cup of Nations bound Uganda Cranes, who are ranked 72nd.

In third place is Rwanda at 92nd whilst Ethiopia is placed 112.

Meanwhile, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Tunisia and Egypt are the top ranked nations on the continent in that order. On the world map, they are placed 33rd, 34th, 35th and 36th respectively.

Argentina are the top ranked side in the world, closely followed by Brazil, Germany, Chile and Belgium.

Kenya

Woman Forced to Leave for Births Loses 5 Babies

A woman in Bahati village in Taita Taveta County is mourning the death of her five newborn babies after they died in a… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.