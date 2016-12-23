Rwanda: Maurix Baru Releases Christmas Song for Fans

Maurix Baru is rounding off 2016 with a wonderful gift for his fans.

The singer-cum music producer, has released a special Christmas song called Range.

Baru said the decision to record this particular song, was after he realized that his fans desired something special for the festive season.

As well as being a singer and producer, Baru prides himself on being a songwriter first and foremost.

He has produced tracks for some renowned artistes like Urban Boyz, Tom Close, Riderman under his Maurix Music Studios.