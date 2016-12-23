Rwanda: Serena Celebrates Christmas With Disadvantaged Children

Serena Hotels, through the 'Light Up a Life' initiative, hosted close to 150 disadvantaged kids to Christmas celebrations.

Serena Kigali celebrated with children from Hagari Rwanda, a Kabeza-Kicukiro-based, ministry taking care of children of former female sex workers. And, Lake Kivu Serena, with children living with disabilities, under the Ubumwe community Centre.

The Children shared meals with hotel staff in addition to games, dancing and a wide range of gifts that included music instruments and sports equipment.

Anne Kirungi, the Kigali Serena Hotel Human Resources Manager, told The New Times that the initiative acknowledges the efforts of those who take care of disadvantaged children.

"Many people spend a lot of money on decorating their homes with Christmas trees, but, instead of doing the same to mark the festive season, we prefer to share these moments with vulnerable families, giving them a sense of pride and belonging," Kirungi told The New Times.

The funds used to buy children's gifts were donated by the hotel staff and management as well as some of their customers.

Hope Rutagengwa, the co-founder of Hagari Rwanda Ministry called the celebration an incredible honour.

"We work hard all along to see these kids live a happy life. But to have an institution like Serena join us like this to celebrate Christmas with children to keep them smiling, we find it a good and right move. I am so grateful for this," Rutagenwa said.

Zacharie Dusingizimana who founded the Center that caters for the kids said it was a special day for the organisation.

"It is the first Christmas celebration we have had for our children. Many of them didn't know how to celebrate it They only hear about it. I would like to thank the Serena team who thought of celebrating with the Center's children," said.

'Light Up a Life' is one of Serena's area of corporate social responsibility. This is in addition to environmental protection and supporting vulnerable families.