23 December 2016

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Dana Air Secures Iata Safety Certificate

By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has presented its International Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate to Dana Air.

The certificate was presented to the airline's Accountable Manager, Mr. Obi Mbanuzuo, by IATA's Area Manager, South West Africa, Dr. Samson Fatokun, in Lagos.

The IOSA programme is an internationally recognised and accepted evaluation system designed to assess the operational management and control systems of an airline.

The Accountable Manager of the airline, Mr Mbanuzuo, said the airline had already passed similar audit conducted by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

He said, "We are glad to be operating on the same level of safety with other world-class airlines."

