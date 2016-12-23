West Africa: AU Supports Ecowas Decision On Gambia

Photo: allafrica.com

West African leaders in Banjul (file photo).

On Monday, 19 December, 2016, the President of the Republic of Chad and the chairperson of the African Union (A.U) Heads of State and Government issued a release to affirm their strong support for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on its principled stand with regards to the situation in The Gambia.

"The chairperson of the Union, once again calls upon the outgoing President Yahya Jammeh to facilitate a smooth transfer of power to the newly elected President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, as decided by the people of the country," AU chairperson added.

Furthermore, the chairperson of the Union recalled the pronouncement made by the Peace and Security Council, on 6th and 12th December, 2016 and reaffirms the imperative need for an orderly and peaceful transfer of power to the President elect of The Gambia which is in line with the relevant provisions of the A.U Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance.

"I am calling on all defense and security forces in The Gambia to strictly abide by the Constitution and rule of law" cautioned President Idriss Deby Itno.

The release further affirms his office's readiness to pursue and intensify coordination efforts with ECOWAS and the United Nations, in order to facilitate the speedy and orderly transfer of power to the President-elect, including its full support to President Muhammadu Buhari, in its capacity as ECOWAS Mediator in The Gambia.