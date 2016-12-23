West Africa: Statement By the National Bureau Ecowas Brown Card Insurance Scheme

document

The Executive Board of the National Bureau, ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme, the office responsible for coordinating the activities of ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme in The Gambia, wishes to express great concern on the current political impasse in the country following President Jammeh's rejection of the results of 1st December 2016 Presidential elections .

The current situation is seriously affecting cross border motor transportation and smooth operations of the Bureau

In view of the above, we call on President Jammeh to reverse his decision and respect the verdict of The Gambian people in the interest of peace and stability of the country. The Gambian people chose Mr. Adama Barrow in an election process that was described by all as free, fair and democratic. The incumbent even went further to endorse the process, in his concession speech, as the most transparent and rig proof in the whole world. It was therefore surprising to see President Jammeh on national television on 9th December 2016, questioning the credibility of the final results as announced by the IEC on 2nd December 2016.

We urge President Jammeh to accept the results as the sovereign will of The Gambian people and work with President-Elect Adama Barrow for a smooth transfer of constitutional authority in the interest of peace, stability and progress of our country.

We acknowledge the efforts of the international community and ECOWAS in particular to resolve the current political impasse in a peaceful manner. We also appreciate and urge the general public to continue to maintain peace and stability, which The Gambia is renowned for around the world.

We wish to congratulate President-Elect Adama Barrow and assure him of our support and collaboration in the development of our country. We pray for God's guidance in the execution of his responsibility as a servant of the people of the Republic of The Gambia, our homeland.

THE EXECUTIVE BOARD

For and on Behalf of:

THE NATIONAL BUREAU ECOWAS BROWN CARD INSURANCE SCHEME, THE GAMBIA