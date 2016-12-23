23 December 2016

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt to Create Digital Access Fund From TV Licence Fees

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Vanguard
Digital Switch Over.
By Zakariyya Adaramola & Latifat Opoola

The Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Malam Is'haq Modibbo Kawu, has said his agency will create a Digital Access Fund where N1000 annual TV licence fee paid by each TV owners will be deposited.

Speaking yesterday at the official launch of the Digital Switch Over in Abuja, Kawu said the fund would be used to help content developers in the industry.

According to him the Digital Switch Over would help deepen the democratic process in Nigeria and access freedom of information and feedback.

He also said the NBC would engage the Nigerian Governors Forum in the next phase of digitisation process.

After Abuja, he said, the next port of call of the DSO would be six states in each of the six geopolitical zones.

More on This

He said it had been projected that over one million direct and indirect jobs would be created after Nigeria completed its DSO in June, 2017.

With the official switch on digital broadcasting in Abuja, analogue TV owners who have not purchased the Set-Top-Boxes will still be able to watch TV till June 2017 when the analogue broadcasting would be switched off in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari who officially launched the Digital Switch Over in Abuja yesterday, said Nigeria now stood at the threshold of massive job creation with the launching of Digital Switch Over.

Buhari, who was represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said the digitalisation of the country's broadcasting industry couldn't have come at a better time when the country's economy needed a lifeline.

He said he had been reliably informed that switching on digital broadcasting would provide a lot of opportunities to millions of Nigerian youths in the area of content development.

The president, who noted that the Set-Top boxes available for the switch-over in Abuja were produced in Nigeria, stressed that strong partnership with the private sector is the defining strategy of the present administration's economic plan.

The chairman, Digiteam Nigeria, Engr Edward Amana, said about 26,000 jobs have been created so far through the four Set-Top-Boxes manufacturing companies in Lagos, Ogun, Abuja and Cross-River states.

Nigeria

Delta Militants Disguised as Fulani, Planning Attacks in Kaduna

Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has said security agents are on the trail of those instigating crisis in… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.