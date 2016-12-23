Nigeria: Govt to Create Digital Access Fund From TV Licence Fees

The Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Malam Is'haq Modibbo Kawu, has said his agency will create a Digital Access Fund where N1000 annual TV licence fee paid by each TV owners will be deposited.

Speaking yesterday at the official launch of the Digital Switch Over in Abuja, Kawu said the fund would be used to help content developers in the industry.

According to him the Digital Switch Over would help deepen the democratic process in Nigeria and access freedom of information and feedback.

He also said the NBC would engage the Nigerian Governors Forum in the next phase of digitisation process.

After Abuja, he said, the next port of call of the DSO would be six states in each of the six geopolitical zones.

He said it had been projected that over one million direct and indirect jobs would be created after Nigeria completed its DSO in June, 2017.

With the official switch on digital broadcasting in Abuja, analogue TV owners who have not purchased the Set-Top-Boxes will still be able to watch TV till June 2017 when the analogue broadcasting would be switched off in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari who officially launched the Digital Switch Over in Abuja yesterday, said Nigeria now stood at the threshold of massive job creation with the launching of Digital Switch Over.

Buhari, who was represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said the digitalisation of the country's broadcasting industry couldn't have come at a better time when the country's economy needed a lifeline.

He said he had been reliably informed that switching on digital broadcasting would provide a lot of opportunities to millions of Nigerian youths in the area of content development.

The president, who noted that the Set-Top boxes available for the switch-over in Abuja were produced in Nigeria, stressed that strong partnership with the private sector is the defining strategy of the present administration's economic plan.

The chairman, Digiteam Nigeria, Engr Edward Amana, said about 26,000 jobs have been created so far through the four Set-Top-Boxes manufacturing companies in Lagos, Ogun, Abuja and Cross-River states.