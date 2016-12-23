Nigeria: No Evidence for Plastic Rice - Ministry

Photo: Daily Trust

Rice - Customs Area Commander, Oyo/Osun shows smuggled bags of rice intercepted by the command.

Preliminary laboratory tests indicate "no evidence" backing claims of "plastic rice" in circulation, health minister, Isaac Adewole said Thursday.

Customs officials seized a batch of more than 100 bags of rice thought to have been "plastic". Samples were sent out to laboratories for testing.

Adewole tweeted on his personal handle after meeting with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control saying "I have just been briefed by the DG NAFDAC on plastic rice reports," he said. "Preliminary test results reveal there is no evidence backing claims."

The rice tested negative for floating, cooked and smelled normal, had regular off-white colour. Moisture and pre-ashing tests also indicated normal levels.