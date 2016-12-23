Uganda: The Day I Was Arrested for Shopping in the Night

opinion

I was recently a guest of the state. It was quite the interaction. Nice as is the state, they picked me up in a double cabin pickup and seeing my fatigue, offered me a place to lie at the bottom of the back carriage, under feet. Whereas one might think this rude, the other persons that we picked up after were forcefully persuaded. This called for the use of "solidos" which are stick-like objects made of metallic fibre wrapped in rubber packaging. Top end stuff.

Having picked up all its guests, we were transported to Kiwatule Police Post. I was picked up in Kisaasi.

Jurisdictional issues aside, we were likely taken there because of accommodation issues. My thoughts proved erroneous given that the room we were allocated housed a total of 19 people, the room itself measuring about four by two metres, a poultry space when you consider it acted as well as the post's store.

When inside, the natural banter that surrounds misery started by which we learnt the unfortunate circumstances that had got us together. Mine was a simple errand to the store at about 4am. That is a suspicious hour but reason was not something my chauffeurs were inclined to listen to. The others were picked up in surrounding areas, some as early as 9pm. One such guest, I later learnt, was a 14-year-old boy who had been sent to the chapatti vendor to purchase just that. But hope still remained in an understanding officer-in-charge, or so we thought.

The OC, a one Mwine, walked in at about 9am and proceeded to reassure us statements of the 45 guests would be taken, for there was a second room crammed full of 24 others. Two ladies accompanied our august gathering. The OC then, along with his diligent staff, painstakingly took down all the statements and at about 11am, we were done. Surely praise should be lauded on our minders. But what happened next puzzled us all.

Afande Mwine called the press. I did see at least one Bukedde reporter and another and when they arrived, we were ordered out of the rooms and paraded on the ground in front of the post. Mwine went ahead to hold a press conference telling of the great operation that had taken down notorious and dangerous gang members of kifeesi. A solitary panga recovered from a single gentleman was then displayed as one of the very many found in our possession. Flabbergasted as we were, we only sought release back to our homes and a firm desire not to be caught in such a situation again. That's what Mwine had promised after our embarrassing ordeal.

Life and Mwine had other plans. I soon came to learn that super troopers are those Uganda Police trucks and that the said super trooper would transport us to Kira Road police Station, where the whole matter would be better addressed. This is despite the embarrassment and loved ones coming to claim their relatives after a night of prolonged disappearance and some hasty calls placed in the morning.

Onto the super trooper we went, and in true police fashion, were required to sit on a dirty truck floor despite the obvious availability of benches on the truck. Five armed guards were charged with watching over us as a police escort was availed for our speedy delivery to our still unknown fate.

At Kira, we appreciated the proverb, "Ignorance is bliss." We were to be taken to Kigere court. That's a Magistrates' Court in Luzira named as much for the fate that befall those that either don't get bail or plead guilty to a charge and receive a minor sentence. The others are remanded to Luzira prison and since it is so close to the court, you simply stroll to Luzira - hence kigere because you use your magele (legs) to go there.

Luckily, the councillor of Kiwatule (his name escapes me), was there to rescue his as best he could. Given that it was 1pm, we managed our first state meal and were thankful for it. Prison cell culture requires that the cell has an RP, basically the equivalent of a dorm supervisor or classroom monitor. He did his best to settle us in and actually made the stay bearable. We were welcomed as the Kiwatule gang. We consisted of four elderly gentlemen, far past 60 years of age and three minors, the youngest being 14 years. The rest were what are termed as abavubuka, young men.

While still acclimatising to our new surroundings, the Kiwatule gang was called to the station reception once more. Hopes were raised, and faces brightened but it wasn't meant to be. The head of the station was holding yet another press conference, either with NBS or NTV and had paraded out his latest acquisitions. "Kifeesi members who were wielding pangas have been arrested by the officers from Kiwatule," he said. A solitary panga was again displayed as though it had been wielded in turns.

The press conference done, we were shepherded back into the cells to settle down for the night.

I have to say that that was one of the longest nights of my life. The contrast in temperatures, from humid hot in the day to bitter cold at night was only made more apparent by our sleeping conditions, lying on the floor on a make-shift woollen blanket left nothing to cover one's self. Not to mention the scary thoughts of molestation and worse.

I did find it humorous the thriving economy in the cell. Money is the chief currency and cigarettes a close second. A certain comradery does develop and people learn to coexist as though they were bosom buddies. After all, one cannot discuss his misery time after time. One must discuss another's.

Long at it was, night turned to day and we attended our first parade. I am sure that if you asked a police officer about the ritual, he or she would say that it is a taking of stock of the inmates. A time to better appreciate the suspect's predicaments. My opinion is that it is actually an opportunity to embarrass them even more. The whole time I was there, I wondered about our Constitution. It is the law of the land and speaks on human rights. One such right requires common decency to be accorded to one and all. Another is more precise in saying that one is innocent until proven guilty. At the parade, you are guilty until proven guilty. And since those fine gentlemen and ladies hold your life in the palms of their hands, annoying them might prove close to fatal.

One such annoyance, I learnt, is a refusal to accept their monetary requests - in short, refusing to bribe them. But that had never been news. In the cells, everyone was in agreement that the Christmas season had heightened the requirement for bond, going up to Shs100,000 from a measly Shs50,000 that was the norm. No fingers were pointed at anyone but that was the opinion of most and the experience of some.

Sometime after the parade, we were taken back to our cells and the Kiwatule gang was called out to go to court. We were taken to KCCA Court where the Magistrate, upon examining her charges asked that the file be sent back to the police station to be properly sorted out. Our impression was that she didn't believe anyone there was actually guilty of anything other than being in the wrong place at the wrong time. We rode back triumphantly in the super trooper, now sitting on the benches for surely we were to be released now. Not even.

Upon reaching the station, the investigating officer was in a meeting. It turned out to be a five-hour meeting. So she did not get to our file until 6pm, whereupon she found charges for everyone and released us on unconditional bond. I was charged with common nuisance which would mean I was bothering a group of people, the kind associated with bar fights. But the arresting officers never at one time appeared to give evidence.

This might just be the rumblings of a disgruntled individual. After all, there are avenues to report these things, such as the Police Professional Standards Unit that should deal with such matters. But I prefer to put it here, such that all may know to remain indoors past 10pm and be safe. Given the brutality orchestrated by some of those arresting officers, it might be preferable to be mugged. Remember, Christmas is almost here after all.