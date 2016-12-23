23 December 2016

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Wike's Judicial Commission Laughable - Peterside

Dr Dakuku Peterside, Rivers APC governorship candidate in the 2015 general elections, says the constitution of Judicial Commission of Inquiry on alleged electoral violence by Gov. Nyesom Wike is laughable.

Peterside stated this in a statement released in Port Harcourt in reaction to plans by Wike to investigate alleged electoral violence during the Dec. 10, re-run elections in Rivers.

He described the action of Wike like the proverbial witch who cried a previous night and the child dies the following day, adding that such amounted to ridiculing the exalted office of the governor.

"Here is a governor who told Rivers people not to attend an investigative panel set up by Police to probe issues surrounding the re-election.

"The same governor has now set up a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to probe issues surrounding the election and he expects Rivers people to obey him.

"How can such a governor call Rivers people not to obey police investigation but expect them to obey his own judicial commission?, he asked.

"So, what goal is the governor seeking to achieve with his own panel of inquiry, to exonerate PDP members and pronounce APC members guilty."

Peterside, who is also the Director-General of NIMASA, said that Wike remained an accused in the election matter adding that he could not therefore set up an investigative panel.

"I call on the Justice Chinwendu Nwogu-led panel to be very careful not to be used to achieve a dubious end.

NAN

