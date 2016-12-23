22 December 2016

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Murder and Suicide At Diphini Area, Fredville - Inchanga

It is alleged that yesterday, 21 December 2016 at about 14:20 Busisiwe Nqayi (28) visited her boyfriend at Diphini area. While they were seated in the room the boyfriend, Lindokuhle Shange (31) asked their child (3) to go get the pen and paper from the other room for him to write his life history up to the day. The child went to get the pen and paper as required but the child further informed the family members what the father said.

The members of the family then rushed to the room but while on the way they heard gunshots and on their arrival in the room, they discovered that Busisiwe was injured to the abdomen and her private part and Lindokuhle had a gunshot wound to the head. Busisiwe was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Lindokuhle died at the crime scene. The motive of the killing will be investigated. Charges of murder and inquest have been opened for investigation. A shot gun was recovered at the crime scene.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa condemned the killing of this nature.

