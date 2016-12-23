South Africa: Man Kills Girlfriend, Turns Gun On Himself

A 31-year-old man shot and killed his girlfriend, then turned the gun on himself, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Thursday.

Lindokuhle Shange shot himself in the head after he shot his 28-year-old girlfriend Busisiwe Nqayi on Wednesday at Diphini, Inchanga police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said.

Mbhele said before carrying out the murder-suicide Shange asked the couple's 3-year-old son to bring a pen and paper from another room so he could write his life story.

"The child went to get the pen and paper as required but the child informed the family what the father wanted."

Family members rushed to the room but heard gunshots before they could get there, he said.

Police said the family found Nqayi was injured in her abdomen and genitalia.

Shange was discovered dead with a gunshot wound to the head. Nqayi was rushed to hospital but died on arrival.

The motive of the killing would be investigated. Charges of murder and an inquest have been opened for investigation.

Source: News24