Rwanda: Battle for Top Position as APR and Police Clash

It will be a battle for the top position in the national football league when APR host Police FC at Kigali Regional Stadium today. Police will be seeking to win and leapfrog archrivals Rayon Sports at the top of the table-Rayon take on Musanze FC on Saturday.

Jimmy Mulisa's APR FC are unbeaten in nine games played so far, having registered seven wins and two draws, leaving them joint top with Rayon Sport on 23 points, but the Blues have a superior goal difference.

A win today would see the league defending champions go three points clear at the top, at least for 24 hours while victory for third-placed Police FC would take them in a three-way joint lead at the top.

After losing their league opener 3-0 to Rayon Sports, Innocent Seninga's Police are unbeaten in the last eight matches (six wins and two draws).

A win for Police would keep them very much in the title race.

"Police have been very good and consistent this season and we expect a very tough game, however we are unbeaten and need to defend our title and you can only do that by taking points from your closest challengers," said Mulisa.

Mulisa will be missing two key midfielders; Yannick Mukunzi (suspension) and Andrew Buteera, who injured his hamstring in the last game against SC Kiyovu.

Meanwhile, Seninga, who is bidding to become the first man to lead Police FC to the league title says, "We know APR quite well, and it is always tough facing them, but we have prepared for the game in the best way possible, we want to win and stay closer to the top two."

In their previous 14 meetings, APR have won six times against Police's two while the other six matches have ended in draws. Last season the first round clash between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw while APR won the second round encounter 2-1.

Elsewhere today, Vincent Mashami's sixth-placed Bugesera FC will host Mukura Victory Sports while Espoir, in fourth place will be up against eighth-placed Etincelles at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu while Amagaju (13th) will host 15th-placed Gicumbi FC.

Mulisa, who was part of the APR side that reached the second qualification round in 2004 under the late Jean Marie Ntagwabira, added that, "This a very strong competition that brings together the best clubs on the continent but I believe my team will go as far as the group stages."

Since they made their debut in Africa's biggest club competition in 1997, APR have never reached the group stages whereas their opponents Zanaco reached the last 16 in 2010, their best record so far.

Should APR survive the preliminary round, they will face the winner between Ngaya de Mbe of Cameroon and Young Africans of Tanzania, in the first round.

Meanwhile, Rayon Sports have been drawn against Al Salam Wau of South Sudan. Rwanda Peace Cup winners will also play the first leg away in Juba before hosting the return leg in Kigali. If Djuma Masudi's side progress from this round, they will face Onze Creatures of Mali in the first round.

Friday

APR FC vs Police 3:30pm

Bugesera vs Mukura

Etincelles vs Espoir

Amagaju vs Gicumbi

Saturday

SC Kiyovu vs Sunrise FC 3:30

Pepiniere vs AS Kigali

Marines vs Kirehe

Rayon Sport vs Musanze