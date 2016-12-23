Nigeria: South Kaduna LGs to Spend Christmas in Curfew - El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai said that three local government areas in the state the will spend Christmas under 12 hours curfew following violence that erupted in southern part of the state.

The governor said rather than blame his government, those responsible for violence in that part of the state should be held responsible.

Addressing State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja yesterday, el-Rufai said "We have curfew even on Christmas day, but it is for 12 hours. People will be able to get out in the morning at 6am and be back at 6pm. It is because of the security situation. I don't think the state government should be blamed, those responsible for the violence that broke out in those parts of the state should be held responsible for that.

"We have not imposed curfew in other parts of the state. We had to impose curfew here (Southern Kaduna) because of the situation that was caused by irresponsible behaviour by certain people."

Curfew was imposed on Kaura, Jema'a and Zangon Kataf local government areas by the state government to quell violence in the area.

El-Rufai met the President behind closed doors. He said "I came to brief the president about the situation in Southern Kaduna; what happened in the last few days and outlined to him, the measures we've been taking as state government with the support of the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police and the Department of State Security."

Hundreds of youths protesting incessant attacks and killings in Southern Kaduna communities had reportedly pelted the governor's convoy with stones in Kafanchan on Wednesday.

The governor said President Buhari has given him "unqualified support to stabilise the state and bring all those responsible for the violation of laws to justice."

"So, we have the full support of the president to move on and we are quite confident that things will return to normal very soon," the governor added.