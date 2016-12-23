22 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Ethekwini Mayor and Outgoing City Manager Deny Tensions Between Them

EThekwini Mayor, Zandile Gumede, and outgoing city manager, Sibusiso Sithole, have denied that there were tensions between them, the city said in a statement.

During a joint media briefing at the Durban City Hall on Thursday, Gumede said Sithole had "not been suspended or forced out of office as purported in the media".

According to a Daily News report Gumede slapped Sithole with a letter instructing him to take "compulsory leave" until the end of his contract on December 31.

He confirmed to the paper that he received the letter and that he had allegedly been told to "leave with immediate effect".

"However, the City Manager will conclude his duties on 23 December 2016 to allow for continuity through an acting appointment by a special Council meeting, until such time as a permanent appointment is made," Gumede said.

Gumede thanked Sithole for his contribution towards developing the Metro.

"Both the City Manager and I would like to assure the public and city employees that the cohesion that exists within the Metro management will ensure a smooth transitional period."

Dumisile Nene, the city's deputy city manager for corporate and human resources cluster, would act as the City Manager for three months or until the position is permanently filled.

"The process to fill the position of the city manager has started. As per a decision taken at an in-committee Council meeting today, a recruitment agency will assist with filling the position to ensure the process is fair," Gumede said.

Sithole was one of the candidates who had applied for the position, the city said.

