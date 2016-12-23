Tanzania: First Agro Expo Receives Strong Support

Arusha — THERE is an overwhelming response to the upcoming Agritech Expo Tanzania, the inaugural farming business-to-business platform scheduled for Arusha. Already enjoying strong support by the farming community, it will gather farmers, key officials from regional governments, agro associations, NGOs, aid, development and research agencies. Agro dealers, traders and retailers; suppliers, consultants and technical experts as well as venture capitalists, investors and bankers will also participate.

"The role of private sector is highly recognised in the agricultural policy, strategies and programmes" says Dr David Nyange, Policy Advisor to the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries in Tanzania. The ministry is supporting partner of the upcoming expo. He says as industrialisation is at the top of the current development agenda, the technologies that will be displayed at the expo have potential to play a great role toward the commercialisation of agriculture which is necessary for ensuring sustainable supply of raw materials to the industry.

Other host partners for the event are the Agriculture Council of Tanzania, the Tanzanian Horticulture Association, the Southern Agricultural Corridor of Tanzania and the Selian Agricultural Research Institute in Arusha. Other leading suppliers that have already confirmed their presence at the event include Afrivet, Ford, CMC Automobiles, Hughes Motors, Maji, HortiPro, Irrico, Rivulis, AMDT, FNB, Lindsay Africa, Balton, Kibo Seed, Neptun Boot and TFSC. Global farming equipment leader, John Deere, and its distributor in the country, LonAgro Tanzania Ltd, are gold sponsors for the event. Lukas Botha, Managing Director, LonAgro Tanzania: "From land and seed bed preparation, through to crop care and harvesting, LonAgro John Deere in Tanzania has the complete solution." -CAJ News