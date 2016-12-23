Zimbabwe: Shabanie to Lose Chikuni?

Central Region Division One Champions, Shabanie Mine are set to lose the coach who guided them to top spot Tendai Chikuni amid revelations that the former FC Platinum assistant will be unveiled as the new Chapungu gaffer.

Shabanie are awaiting the outcome of a dispute between ZIFA and the Premier Soccer League before they can know their status as the two bodies are still to resolve the relegation-promotion row.

It has emerged that Chikuni, who worked for several seasons as a trusted lieutenant to Rahman Gumbo, is favourite to replace John Nyikadzino who resigned after saving Chapungu from relegation.

Chikuni joined Shabanie in 2015, and in that season he helped the asbestos miners finish second behind Border Strikers. Chapungu had earlier also reportedly earmarked Tavaka Gumbo, Nesbert "Yabo"Saruchera and Lizwe Sweswe but source close to the airmen said yesterday the club's chiefs had settled for Chikuni.

"A number of coaches were short-listed but they have settled for Chikuni. He is on his way here unless something big happens," the source said.

Chapungu chief executive Levy Mukotekwa confirmed that interviews had since been conducted.

"Interviews were done. The board will sit down and come up with the right candidate. I have the document but it's sealed and we are going to sit as a board and open it on January 9,' said Mukotekwa.

Chikuni was however, coy on his next move.

"I worked for Shabanie without a contract. I need to focus on new challenges. I am not so sure about the Chapungu job but people are just speculating," said the 41 year old coach.

After leaving FC Platinum Chikuni went for an attachment at Platinum Stars in South Africa where he worked for six months.

It was on his return that he took over the Shabanie job with the 41-year-old coach guiding the asbestos miners to the Division One title.