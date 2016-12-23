22 December 2016

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrean Nationals Abroad Hold Discussion

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Washington DC and its environs, the USA as well as in Dubai, UAE, conducted seminars on national issues.

At the seminar the nationals conducted in Washington DC expressed readiness to strengthen participation and contribution for the success of the national development programs.

At the event, the Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, Mr. Berhane Gebrehiwet underlined that diplomatic activities based on partnership and cooperation is the fundamental principle of Eritrea putting the territorial sovereignty and peoples' values at the center.

Mr. Berhane further called on the nationals to reinforce public diplomacy activities, reflect the true image of their country and combat the unfounded allegations against Eritrea.

The participants raised 20,800 Dollars for buying and sending home 160 E-Books, report indicated.

In the same vein, the Eritrean Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Mr. Osman Mohammed-Omar conducted a seminar to Eritrean nationals residing in Dubai and North Emirates on the current situation in the homeland, the Eritrean people's resilience as well as the progress of the national development programs.

Eritrea

Vitamin a Vaccination in Central Region

The Ministry of Health branch in the Central region as part of its efforts to ensure the health of children is… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.