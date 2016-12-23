22 December 2016

Eritrea: Vitamin a Vaccination in Central Region

Asmara — The Ministry of Health branch in the Central region as part of its efforts to ensure the health of children is conducting vitamin A vaccination.

82 thousand children under 5 years of age are expected to receive vaccination. The vaccination program will be conducted until 25 December.

The coordinator of the vaccination program, Mr. Gebru Hiruy indicated that the vaccination program is being conducted from 35 permanent and 350 temporary centers and called on parents to bring their children to the nearest center.

