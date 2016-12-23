Central African Republic: CAR Crisis - Government, UN Peacekeepers Assess Progress

Both sides acknowledged that though the country had returned to constitutional rule, disarmament of fighters remained a major concern.

The government of the Central African Republic, CAR and the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the country, MINUSCA, on December 20, 2016, shared notes on efforts to put the country back on the rails after three years of war. A statement released by MINUSCA at the end of the meeting in the capital, Bangui, said both sides agreed that though transparent polls were held this year, followed by the inauguration of President Faustin-Archange Touadera on March 30, disarmament of fighters remained a major concern.

At a joint press conference following the meeting, Government Spokesman, Théodore Jousso, said the authorities and partners were working hard and the palpable results could not be expected in a day. His MINUSCA counterpart, Vladimir Monteiro, stressed the determination of the UN to continue to protect civilians, strengthen State authority, ensure the protection of human rights and tackle impunity.

Monteiro recalled that regular meetings were held in the course of the year between MINUSCA military and police commanders and their CAR counterparts as well as the leaders of the country. Jousso noted that collaboration between government and UN peacekeepers had already begun to yield fruit, especially in the rest of the country where normalcy had started to return, though not yet felt in Bangui.