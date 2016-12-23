Cameroon: Yaounde Reproductive Health Hospital - 'Santa Chantal' Illuminates Ngousso

This was during the first Christmas feast at the hospital's premises yesterday December 21, 2016.

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 would definitely be marked as a "Day to Remember" in the life diaries of some 20 babies and 25 mothers at the Gynaecological Endoscopic Surgery and Human Reproductive Teaching Hospital (CHRACERH) in Yaounde. For it is not given to everybody to see a female Santa Klaus come calling with diverse gifts at their bedside. And when that Santa is of a Presidential stature, then the occasion moves from memorable to heavily epic. Heavily epic best describes the visit of Cameroon's First Lady, Mrs Chantal Biya yesterday to the Human Reproductive Teaching Hospital on the occasion of the first ever Christmas tree event.

It was a pleasant Christmas visit not only for staff of the hospital, but also women who have children today, thanks to the services of the hospital. The Presidential motorcade and sirens announced the arrival of "Santa Chantal" after midday. Upon alighting from the car, she was welcomed by the Minister of Public Health, André Mama Fouda, the President of the Management Committee of CHRACERH, Professor Séraphin Magloire Fouda, the General Manager of CHRACERH, Professor Jean Marie Kasia, amongst other dignitaries.

Mrs Biya's reception in the main building of CHRACERH was followed by the reading of a poem from babies born at the hospital. The babies in their poem said "We love you Mama Chantal, mother of the nation, because your love is truthful, your smile is pure, there is sincerity in your actions...women enjoy the joy of maternity thanks to you". Thereafter, Mother Christmas immediately went into the various wards to distribute gifts and special Christmas wishes to the mothers and their babies. Accompanied by dignitaries, Mrs Chantal Biya also handed a bouquet of flowers to the mothers and a ton of her motherly affection.

CHRACERH was officially inaugurated by the First Lady on May 6, 2016. The centre came into existence, thanks to Mrs Biya's gigantic efforts at advocating the improvement of the lives of mothers who have fertility problems amongst other gynaecological issues in Cameroon and beyond. Child bearing is the dream of every woman. When this dream becomes difficult to attain, a woman's life easily catapults into the realm of living nightmare.

It is therefore easy to understand the massive public display of appreciation these mothers at CHRACERH showered on the First Mother of Cameroon. This is certainly why some of the women in tears expressed affection that obviously stems from depths of gratitude, which only a soul that had once been trapped in the thick mire of despair can understand.

After gracing the event with a common meal and group photographs, Mrs Biya did not forget the various dance groups which had come to spice the event. On her way out of the hospital premises, she exchanged niceties with the different groups.